Diego Maradona could be honoured by both Italy and Argentina as both countries are planning to organise a game between them

The football legend made impacts in his country as well as during his reign at Napoli, winning titles with both outfits

No better time to make that happen other than this season as both countries are champions in their continent

Argentina and Italy will face off in an exhibition match to honour legendary Diego Maradona eight months after passing away.

The 1986 FIFA World Cup winner died last November due to a suspected heart-related issue shortly after returning from the hospital following a brain surgery he underwent.

Although he has been mourned by many across the world, his legacy will make him be remembered for a very long time.

And this is why the reigning European champions and the Copa America winner are facing each other in a friendly game.

This is because these are the two countries he made major impacts in football having won the World Cup for his country and also led Napoli to Serie A glories.

SunSport quoting sports journalist Tariq Panja claims talks are already underway between the two newly-crowned champions to make this happen.

Recall Italy emerged European champions after beating England 3-2 on penalties after both sides played a 1-1 draw all through 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

Lionel Messi's inspired Argentina on the other hand needed just one goal to beat Brazil Rio de Janeiro while they ran off with the continental silverware

The last time Italy and Argentina met was in 1990 and the legend was at the centre of the action according to SunSport.

Maradona was said to have helped his country outshine host nation Italy at the World Cup semi-final before they went on to lose to West Germany in the final.

Though no date and venue have been fixed yet, both Uefa and CONMEBOL have been included in talks for the two countries to meet again on the pitch to honour Maradona.

