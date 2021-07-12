Barcelona forward Lionel Messi acknowledges that Diego Maradona supported them to victory at the recently concluded Copa America title

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also dedicated the title to those battling with COVID-19 in Argentina

Messi scored four times and assisted five other goals to finish as the tournament's highest goalscorer

Lionel Messi's endless wait for silverware finally came to an end over the weekend after guiding Argentina to a 1-0 win over Brazil to lift the Copa America title.

The victory came after the 34-year-old had made four appearances in four major tournament finals including the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni's men fought really hard to hold on to Angel di Maria's lone strike in the 22nd minute till the final whistle sounded.

Diego Maradona giving Lionel Messi instructions during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Barcelona legend has now recognised the support he and his teammates received from everyone who supported them all through the tournament in Brazil.

And he is now dedicating the silverware to them especially his family, as well as Diego Maradona and all those battling with deadly COVID-19 issues as reported by The Daily Star.

What Lionel Messi said

"I want to dedicate this success to my family who always gave me the strength to keep going, to my friends that I love so much, to all the people who bank us and especially to the 45 million Argentines who had such a bad time with this virus, especially those that touched them more closely. It goes for all of you. And of course, also for Diego who surely supported us from wherever he is."

Messi didn't stop at just winning the Copa America title, he also ended up with the top scorer's and the best player award at the end of the tournament while Emiliano Martinez won golden gloves.

Lionel Messi expresses excitement after Copa America triumph

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has ended his long wait for international silverware after winning the Copa America title with Argentina this summer.

Angel Di Maria's lone strike in the first half was all the La Albiceleste needed to beat tournament hosts Brazil at the Maranaca Stadium.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the triumph, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said he could not quantify his joy for breaking the jinx.

