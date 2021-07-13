The NBBF has dedicated D'Tigers triumphs over USA and Argentina to the late music legend Sound Sultan

The 44-year-old was confirmed dead by his family over the weekend and his remains already committed to mother earth

Olanrewaju Fasasi died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma which he has battled for some time

D'Tigers triumph over the United States and Argentina basketball teams have been dedicated to the late music legend Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The music artiste passed on earlier this month after a long battle with a terminal disease and has already been buried according to Islamic rites.

However, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has now paid tribute to the late music superstar with the pre-Olympics back-to-back victories.

Obi Emegano in action for Nigeria's D'Tigers against Argentina during pre-Olympic Games preparation. Photo by Ethan Miller

Cause of Sound Sultan's death

Sound Sultan's family confirmed he died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma and pleaded for privacy during these difficult times.

Meanwhile, Complete Sport explains that an Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).

Sound SUltan's prediction about D'Tigers

The NBBF recalled that Sound Sultan had predicted that Nigeria will become a superpower in basketball after victories over the USA and Argentina. They said this on their social media page:

“We dedicate the victories against US & Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan).”

Nigeria's basketball team beat Argentina 94-71

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigers continue their impressive preparations toward this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games in style.

Coach Mike Brown and his boys defeated Argentina 94-71 in a friendly game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, July 12.

This is coming barely two days after stunning the United States basketball team 90-87 to send a warning message to their Group B opponents in the men's event.

Nigeria have been grouped along with the likes of Australia, Germany, and Italy in the games starting from July 23 to August 8.

