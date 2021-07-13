Coach Mike Brown appears to be up to something pleasant for Nigeria in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

D'Tigers have taken their second friendly game as part of their preparations for the summer games

They defeated the world's number four team Argentina 94-71 barely days after beating the United States team

Nigeria's D'Tigers continue their impressive preparations toward this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games in style.

Coach Mike Brown and his boys defeated Argentina 94-71 in a friendly game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, July 12.

This is coming barely two days after stunning the United States basketball team 90-87 to send a warning message to their Group B opponents in the men's event.

Nigeria have been grouped along with the likes of Australia, Germany, and Italy in the games starting from July 23 to August 8.

The Argentines are currently the fourth-best basketball team in the world and they bowed to the West African giants in the friendly game.

According to dknation, Jahlil Okafor recorded 15 points - the most for a Nigerian player while both Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu had 10 each.

The publication added that D'Tigers limited Argentina to 35.9 percent shooting from the floor while hitting 48.1 percent of its own shots.

Coach Mike Brown's men didn't record enough triples in the game but did well enough in other areas to win in a rout.

Nigeria are definitely no pushovers after a 23-point win over Argentina as the countdown to the games commences later this month.

