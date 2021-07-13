Paul Orndorff is the latest WWE legend to have passed away after a colourful wrestling career with three promotions

Mr. Wonderful who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, won his major championship belts with the WCW

The master of the piledriver wrestled alongside Roddy Roddy Piper against Hulk Hogan and Mr.T in Wrestlemania 1

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, also known as Mr. Wonderful has passed away at age of 71, The New York Times, WWE.

The legendary wrestler began his career as a football player at the University of Tampa before venturing into professional wrestling.

Orndorff held titles including the NWA North American heavyweight and National heavyweight Championships.

Paul Orndorff best known as Mr. Wonderful has passed on at the age of 71. Photo by Chris Farina

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Mr. Wonderful's WWE career

He joined the WWE in 1983 had had famous rivalries with Hulk Hogan, Jake The Snake Roberts, Ted Dibiase and Jerry Lawler.

He got the nickname Mr.Wonderful from his former manager who was also a wrestler Roddy Roddy Piper.

Mr. Wonderful recorded his first win in the WWE over Salvatore Bellomo at Madison Square Garden in Los Angeles.

He teamed up with Roddy Piper in a tag team match to face heavyweight champion Hulk Hogan and Mr T at Wrestlemania 1.

His career with WCW

Orndoff joined another professional wrestling promotion outfit WCW in the early 90s, as he won the Television Champion when he defeated Erik Watts in the final of a mini-tournament.

He was also a two-time WCW Tag Team champion along with Paul Roma in 1994 before becoming a trainer with the promotion's power plant.

The king of the piledriver mentored wrestlers like Mark Jindrak, Stacy Keibler and Goldberg.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that WWE legend The Rock is reportedly billed for a stunning comeback to the ring to battle his cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Rock initially left WWE in 2004 to pursue a career in acting before he returned in 2011 as a part-time performer for two more years.

He went on to make a series of appearances thereafter until his official retirement in 2019.

However, SunSport reports the Universal Champion is in line to make an epic return to WWE in an appearance that would see him face Reigns.

Source: Legit.ng