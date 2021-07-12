Neymar failed to guide Brazil to back-to-back Copa America glory after their 1-0 defeat to Argentina

The victory ended Messi's long wait for an international title since he broke into his country's senior team

After the game, both Messi and Neymar were spotted chatting and he said he lost to a better player

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Brazil winger Neymar seems unapologetic about chatting Lionel Messi after losing the Copa America title to Argentina on home soil.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal that handed La Albiceleste the victory in the 22nd minute of the crunch encounter.

After the final whistle, the world's most expensive player wept until Messi consoled him, and moments later, they were pictured laughing together - a sight that got many criticising him.

Lionel Messi hugging Neymar tight after Argentina pipped Brazil to Copa America title. Photo by Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

Neymar admitted that losing the cup was painful but insisted that he lost it to a better player, adding that he has so much respect for the Argentine as reported by Marca.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

What Neymar said about Copa America defeat

"Losing hurts me and it's something I still haven't learned to live with.

"Yesterday, when I lost, I went to give a hug to the greatest and best I have ever seen play in football history, my friend and brother Messi. I was sad and I joked to him 'you son of a bi'tch, you've beaten me!'

"I'm very sad to have lost, but this guy is awesome! I have great respect for what he has done for football and especially for me. I hate to lose! But enjoy your title. Football was waiting for you for that moment! Congratulations brother."

The 34-year-old also clinched the golden boot and the best player of the tournament awards for his impressive display all through the game.

Lionel Messi dedicated Copa America title to Maradona, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi's endless wait for silverware finally came to an end over the weekend after guiding Argentina to a 1-0 win over Brazil to lift the Copa America title.

The victory came after the 34-year-old had made four appearances in four major tournament finals including the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni's men fought really hard to hold on to Angel di Maria's lone strike in the 22nd minute till the final whistle sounded.

Source: Legit