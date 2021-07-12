Ahmed Musa has taken another wife as Mariam joins Juliet Ejue in the household of the Super Eagles captain

It is the Kano Pillar’s stars third marriage in nine years, but he earlier parted ways with his first wife Jamila

Musa’s wedding ceremony with Mariam was said to have been held privately, somewhere in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Ahmed Musa has reportedly taken a second wife during a private ceremony on Saturday, July 10, 2021, GH Gossip reports.

It will be his third marriage in 9 years having ended his relationship with first wife Jamila in 2017 to marry Juliet Ejue the same year.

The 28-year-old has always maintained that he does not regret his first marriage as he stated that the second one will be happier and long-lasting.

Ahmed Musa marries another wife. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

He has taken Mariam as his second wife as it was gathered that the wedding ceremony was quiet.

Mariam Jamila, his second wife, joins Juliet in Musa's household.

Photos shared on the Inside Arewa Facebook page show the couple recently had a photo shoot together.

Ahmed Musa recently signed a short-term deal with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars.

In a statement by its Media Officer, Rilwan Malikawa, the club said Musa signed the short-term deal at the club’s secretariat in Kano on Thursday.

Shortly after signing the deal, the Super Eagles captain said he was back at the club to contribute his own quota up to the end of the 2020/21 season.

He has made appearances for the Kano-based NPFL club, providing one assist in the process after re-joining them in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Musa has shown that he is not all about playing football after being filmed spanking an opponent in a snooker game.

His moves excited the onlookers who appeared astonished with the football star showing incredible skills away from the pitch.

He is also seeking a move back to top European Leagues after attempts to join West Bromwich Albion collapsed during the winter transfer window.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo has hit back at his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa who earlier took to Instagram to shame the footballer, Complete Sports reports.

Ighalo indirectly responded to the message which purportedly claimed he already has another child with another woman.

Sonia publicly wrote that another woman has just delivered a child for the former Manchester United striker.

Source: Legit