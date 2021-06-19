Odion Ighalo seems to be having a face-off with his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa who made accusations on the internet

Adesuwa took to her Instagram handle to allege that the former Watford of England man has refused to pay child support

Odion Ighalo, in a post on his Instagram handle, stated that no one can bring down a man who God has blessed

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo has hit back at his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa who earlier took to Instagram to shame the footballer, Complete Sports reports.

Ighalo indirectly responded to the message which purportedly claimed he already has another child with another woman.

Sonia publicly wrote that another woman has just delivered a child for the former Manchester United striker.

Odion Ighalo in action for Nigeria. Photo: Pawel Andrachiewicz

Source: Getty Images

She also alleged that Ighalo who is back in the country after the Saudi Pro League has ended has refused to pay child support.

The Super Eagles player who was Nigeria’s outstanding player in the last World Cup staged in Russia 2018, took the same medium - Instagram to say nobody can bring a good man down, adding that curses do not manifest in the life of anyone God has blessed.

He wrote:

”You can never bring a good man down, who God has blessed no one can curse #itstoolatetofail.”

Days earlier, My Mama music crooner, Daddy Showkey was spotted with former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo as they reminisce about how they grew up in Lagos.

Both stars in their respective trade have continued to put the Ajegunle community famously referred to as 'AJ City' on the world map.

Ajegunle is notable as an area with a huge breed of talents in different walks of life and now, Daddy Showkey has ‘reunited’ with his homeboy.

In the clip shared by the ‘Galala’ music act, Ighalo could only blush as Showkey continues to render praises and shower accolades on the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia star.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Daddy Showkey said:

“Fine boy, e be like him mama pikin.”

He posted the video on his Instagram handle and added the caption:

“Ajegunle to the world, greatness meets greatness na ground dey suffer. Confirm the confam made Ighalo Jude is a wonderful and humble young man.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Abdulahi has walked down the aisle with his new sweetheart Naja'atu Muhammed Suleman as international teammate and long time best friend Ahmed Musa congratulated him.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of his new wife and captioned it "Alhamdulillah" as congratulatory messages from his 193,000 followers on Instagram.

The Super Eagles defender was full of smiles as he also posted a photo himself and Musa together wearing agbada.

Source: Legit