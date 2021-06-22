Former Premier League winger Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to flaunt his snooker skills

The Nigerian star was filmed teaching his opponent a lesson on the board game after potting balls back-to-back

Musa has been on the books of Kano Pillars since April this year but the attacker is still seeking a move to Europe

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has shown that he is not all about playing football after being filmed spanking an opponent in a snooker game.

The winger who currently plays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars was seen potting balls back-to-back on the board.

His moves excited the onlookers who appeared astonished with the football star showing incredible skills away from the pitch.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in action for Nigeria against Tunisia during the 2019 AFCOn championship in Egypt. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Meanwhile, Musa has made five appearances for the Kano-based NPFL club, providing one assist in the process after re-joining them in April 2021.

The 28-year-old is also seeking a move back to top European Leagues after attempts to join West Bromwich Albion collapsed during the winter transfer window.

Before joining Pillars on a short deal, the Nigerian forward parted ways with Saudi Arabia Premier League side Al Nassr towards the end of 2020 in search of a more competitive league.

However, the move ended up being a bad one as the attacker stayed clubless for over six months before deciding to join the NPFL side - leaving him match-rusty for national team assignments.

Ahmed Musa flaunts heavily expensive cars collection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has taken to his Instagram page to post short video of himself in his garage in Kano state thanking God for his blessings on him.

The Kano Pillars striker is one of the richest Nigerian players thanks to football who made Ahmed Musa what he is today.

In the video posted by the former Leicester City striker, three expensive vehicles can be seen around him while pressing his phone before taking a stroll.

