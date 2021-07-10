Taiwo Awoniyi now has a chance to break into the Liverpool first team having been named in the 34-man squad for pre-season activities

Livepool’s pre-season camp opens on July 12 in Austria and Jurgen Klopp has named the Nigerian among players

Awoniyi joined the Reds in 2015, but has spent his Liverpool years on loan spells with some clubs in Belgium and Germany

Ahead of the Austrian pre-season camp, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi in his 34-man squad.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Reds are preparing for their Austrian pre-season camp which will open for activities on Monday, July 12.

The Nigerian star who joined the club from Imperial Academy in 2015 now has a chance to express himself to the manager after several loan spells in Germany and Belgium.

Taiwo Awoniyi makes Liverpool's pre-season squad. Photo: Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Some Premier League clubs including West Ham United and Stoke City have made enquiries about the 23-year-old star ahead of the forthcoming season.

The young forward impressed on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin last season.

Liverpool’s 34-man squad via This Is Anfield:

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies

Defenders: Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley

Midfielders: James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, Taiwo Awoniyi

Wijnaldum parts ways with Liverpool

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum is one of the players who came to Liverpool, saw, and conquered following his Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

The Dutchman has however parted ways with the Anfield outfit after the expiration of his contract with the Merseyside club.

He has now joined French League giants Paris Saint Germain until the summer of 2024, putting an end to his five-year reign with the Merseyside outfit.

Last November, the midfielder was asked about his future with the Reds but he deflected the question and asked the media to ask the club board the same question as reported by Sport Bible.

However, who recently penned a three-year deal with his new club, the Dutchman was said to have opened up to Voetbal International via Sport Witness after his final game against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool release four players

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the forthcoming season, Premier League club Liverpool have confirmed the exit of four of their players following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

Konate from German Bundesliga side joined the Reds as their first summer signing as they prepare for the coming League term.

The report adds that no fewer than four players have been allowed to leave the club including Liam Coyle, Joe Hardy, Abdi Sharif and Jack Walls.

