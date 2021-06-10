PSG announced the completion of Georginio Wijnaldum's signing on a three year deal on Thursday, June 10

The Dutch midfielder chose to join the French League giants despite offers from Spanish League giants Barcelona

The 30-year-old after turning down a chance to extend his stay at Anfield revealed that he has a reservation about the club

Georginio Wijnaldum is one of the players who came to Liverpool, saw, and conquered following his Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

The Dutchman has however parted ways with the Anfield outfit after the expiration of his contract with the Merseyside club.

He has now joined French League giants Paris Saint Germain until the summer of 2024, putting an end to his five-year reign with the Merseyside outfit.

While the 30-year-old was leaving the Kop, his former boss Jurgen Klopp showered praises on him which also left him with tearful eyes, but that doesn't justify his reason for leaving.

Georginio Wijnaldum ready for action in the Netherlands vs Georgia international friendly. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Last November, the midfielder was asked about his future with the Reds but he deflected the question and asked the media to ask the club board the same question as reported by Sport Bible and Liverpool.com.

However, who recently penned a three-year deal with his new club, the Dutchman was said to have opened up to Voetbal International via Sport Witness after his final game against Crystal Palace.

Wijnaldum plans to open up on why he left Liverpool

"There are many supporters who ask me why I didn't just accept the offer from Liverpool to extend my contract.

"But of course, it's not just that. It's about much more than that. There are things happening behind the scenes that you cannot influence as a player. I will explain that after the tournament because now only Orange [Netherlands] counts.

"What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the staff of the club, and my fellow players would have liked to keep me. I did tell them a bit more. After that, they understood my decision completely. That is important to me."

The midfielder who will be in action for his country at this summer's Euro 2020 also has a special message for his former players and the fans:

Wijnaldum sends special regards to former teammates

"It's really special. The fans have sung my name. Week in, week out, they saw I was giving 100% to give everything for this club.

"I'm fighting against tears right now. The people in Liverpool have shown me love during the five years. I will miss them, you know... We will see what I will do in the next couple of weeks. I will rest a little bit then go to the national team.

"I will have to look at my story and how everything went. The fans deserve to know the story behind it."

It's those final words that will pique the curiosity of Liverpool fans who've wondered why such an integral player, so apparently settled at the club, did not sign a new deal.

PSG complete signing of Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum

