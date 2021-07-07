Deontay Wilder is billed to take on WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury in a trilogy bout slated for July 24

Wilder was defeated by the Brit in February 2020 and has claimed that Fury cheated during the encounter

Ahead of their trilogy bout, Wilder has once again alleged that Fury is already planning on how to cheat yet again

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has alleged that Tyson Fury is working on a master plan to cheat in their trilogy fight, insisting he was not knocked out during their rematch, talkSPORT reports.

Wilder claimed that the ‘Gypsy King’ had cheated during their last fight and that he is already planning to do so when they meet again.

Fury floored Wilder twice when they met in February 2020 before the bout was stopped, and the pair are now set to meet once again on July 24.

Last October, Wilder posted a video on social media where he accused Fury of cheating and then continued with the claims in various interviews.

Ahead of their third meeting, Wilder has stood by his remarks. He told 78SPORTSTV via GiveMeSport:

“You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time? Oh they’re thinking, they’re coming up with a master plan.

“But my thing to him – man, you couldn’t even get me out on loaded gloves and the conditions I was under.

“You couldn’t knock me out, you didn’t knock me out.”

Wilder says he's a Nigerian

Deontay Wilder once claimed he was Nigerian and never stated where he is actually from. In a recent post ahead of the build-up to his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury claims, the Bronzer claims he is from Edo state.

In the video, the former WBC champion who has never been to the country was being interviewed and he revealed that he hails from the heartbeat of the nation.

Wilder who last fought with Fury in February 2020, where he lost the WBC heavyweight strap, will have a third opportunity to fulfil his quest to reclaim the title.

Joshua to defend WBO title in September

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua will defend the WBO title against the number one mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Boxing Scene.

The match is yet to be officially announced by the organizers after the much-anticipated fight with Tyson Fury was cancelled and the WBC ordered the Brit to honour the trilogy contract of Deontay Wilder.

And AJ was told to fight the WBO mandatory challenger Usyk or be stripped of one of his four belts.

