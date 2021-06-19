Deontay Wilder has finally opened up about his Nigerian roots claiming he hails from Edo state

The Bronze Bomber is currently preparing for his trilogy fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury

The 35-year-old has admitted that he would learn more about his ancestral home and the culture

Deontay Wilder once claimed he was Nigerian and never stated where he is actually from.

In a recent post ahead of the build up to his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury claims, the Bronzer claims he is from Edo state.

In the video, the former WBC champion who has never been to the country was being interviewed and he revealed that he hails from the heartbeat of the nation.

Deontay Wilder claims he is from Edo state and would want to learn and his cultures and tradition. Photo by Federic J. Brown

In a video posted on Tunde Ednut's Instagram, Wilder said:

"Once I'm done with what I'm doing, I'm going back to see my tribe Edo. I want to go back and learn more about my culture and information with things about me.

"I want to see my culture and my ancestors and learn a lot of things. We all have lots of things that we are connected to that we know nothing about.

"I'll love to go there and do research about my roots and my tribe"

Wilder who last fought with Fury in February, 2020, where he lost the WBC heavyweight strap, will have a third opportunity to fulfil his quest to reclaim the title.

The 35-year-old suffered his first defeat as a professional at the hands of the Gypsy King via a seventh round stoppage after his corner threw in the towel.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Nevada on July 24 and the winner would challenge Anthony Joshua.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kamaru Usman finally touched down in his state Edo as he paid a courtesy visit and was received by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Channels.

The UFC welterweight champion who hails from Auchi was well received as he continued to tour around the country since his visit from the United States.

The 33-year-old also got involved in a sparring session with Shaibu who also showed some excellent footwork like the great Muhammad Ali.

