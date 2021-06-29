Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will fight on September 25, for the WBC crown

The boxing bout is scheduled to hold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearne reveals an official announcement will be made soon

Anthony Joshua will defend WBO title against the number one mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Boxing Scene.

The match is yet to be officially announced by the organizers after the much-anticipated fight with Tyson Fury was canceled and the WBC ordered the Brit to honour the trilogy contract of Deontay Wilder.

And AJ was told to fight the WBO mandatory challenger Usyk or be stripped of one of his four belts.

Anthony Joshua will take on Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO belt on September 25 at Tottenham's home ground. Photo by Karwai Tang and Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Promoter Eddie Hearne promised that once the details of the contract between Joshua and Usky is sorted out, the fight will be known to the public.

“I don’t want to say two weeks because you guys are bored of me saying that,” Hearn said during a recent Instagram Live session.

“But (an announcement is coming) soon. September 25 is the date.”

Usyk moved up into the heavyweight division after dominating the lightweight category as he defeated Derek Chisora in his first fight to become the number contender in the WBC ranking.

It would be the Ukrainian's toughest test in his career despite being undefeated as he looks to unseat the champion, Joshua.

