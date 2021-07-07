England vs Denmark is already gathering momentum as both European countries will clash in in Euro 2020 semifinal

Schmeichel has delivered a brutal response when asked about England’s chances of reaching the final of the competition

With England fans already believing the title is theirs, Schmeichel responded to the popular chant asking if it has ever been home

Ahead of their much anticipated Euro 2020 semifinal clash with the Three Lions of England, Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has taken a swipe on the opposition fans, Daily Star reports.

The Leicester City goalkeeper will be in-between the sticks for Denmark hoping to prevent fellow Premier League stars when they face England in the second semifinal of Euro 2020.

Following their feat at the competition this year, England fans have continued to chant the ‘It’s coming home’ song saying they will win the tournament.

Three Lions (Football's Coming Home), by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds, has been regularly played at tournaments since it was released back in 1996.

The song became famous during England’s performance at the 2016 Euro and now at 2020, but Schmeichel was indifferent about their opinion despite spending majority of his life in England.

When asked about the Denmark’s chances of defeating England to reaching the final of the tournament, Schmeichel said:

"Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?"

After being pointed in the direction of the 1966 World Cup, Schmeichel went in harder.

"Was that not the World Cup? To be honest I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England."

