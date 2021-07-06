Alvaro Morata is now Spain’s top scorer at the Euros with six goals as he overtakes former international Fernando Torres

Morata came off the bench to grab a late equaliser against Italy, but the striker missed his kick during the penalty shootout

Italy are now through to the final of the Euro 2020 after defeating Spain via penalty shootout in one of the most intense fixtures at the competition

Spain striker Alvaro Morata was on song in their semifinal clash against Italy on Tuesday night, but they crashed out after penalty shootout, GOAL reports.

Morata wrote his name in history books with a late equalizer against the Azzuri to surpass Fernando Torres and then equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at the competition.

The striker struck in the 80th minute cancelling out Federido Chiesa’s earlier strike for Italy to force the tie into extra-time.

Receiving a pass from Dani Olmo, Morata executed well-stringed passes from the back to put the ball into the back of the net.

It was his sixth career goal at the Euros meaning he goes past Fernando Torres who was previously Spain's top scorer at the competition with five goals.

Morata now becomes only the second man to score three or more goals in multiple Euros, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done so at three separate tournaments.

Despite coming off the bench to pull his side back into the game, Morata became the first-ever Spanish player to score for both club and country at Wembley Stadium.

The night didn't end well for him though, as he missed a vital spot kick in a shootout that helped Italy advance to the final with a win on penalties.

Ronaldo with most goals in international football

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi edges closer to overtaking Brazil legend Pele's international goals record after netting 76th Argentine goal in their Copa America quarterfinal victory over Ecuador over the weekend.

The 34-year-old needed just two more goals to become the player with the most goals in the South American while Neymar is also eyeing the top spot as he currently has 68 goals for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the current join top scorer at the international level with Iranian's Ali Daei as they both have 109 goals each as reported by GiveMeSport.

How Mbappe can become next Messi/Ronaldo

However, Legit.ng earlier reported that France international Kylian Mbappe has been told to possibly leave French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in order to satisfy Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aims, Mirror reports.

Many have tipped Mbappe to become the successor to the Ballon d’Or legends, but his fellow Frenchman has stated that he must complete with top players to achieve that purpose.

He must leave the French capital if he wants to become a great player according to Anelka who added that the 22-year-old can only become "one of the best" if he leaves Le Parc des Princes.

