Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final clash had to be decided via post-match penalties after ending 1-1 after regulation time

Federico Chiesa saw his 60th-minute wondrous curler cancelled out by Alvaro Morata with just 10 minutes left on the clock

Morata was reduced from hero to zero during the shootouts when he had his vital spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea's Jorginho went on to convert the all-important spot-kick to send Italy to the final of the continental showpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Italy are through to the final of the Euro 2020 after stunning Spain in post-match penalties during their semi-final meeting staged in Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night, July 6.

Sky Sports reports that both teams played out a 1-1 draw after regulation time before setting up an epic penalty shootout after neither side scoring the winner after extra time.

Alvaro Morata, who scored the equaliser during regulation time was reduced from hero to zero after missing a crucial spot-kick to allow Italy to seal progression all thanks to Jorginho who coolly slotted home the decider.

Italy vs Spain saw Azzuri through to Euro 2020 final. Photo: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

Italy came into the match in relatively better shape than their opponents, having gone unbeaten in 32 of their last matches.

Roberto Mancini's men looked destined to go deep in the tournament right from its opening night when they thumped Turkey at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Spain, on the other hand, had a shaky start to the competition before they picked up their pieces midstream.

While this was their fourth European Championships meeting in a row, Italy made a good account of themselves to book a slot in the final.

Despite both sides having goalscoring chances in the first half of the time, they had to wait until after the hour-mark to finally break the deadlock, with Federico Chiesa drilling home a stunning curler to put Italy ahead.

However, with just 10 minutes left on the clock, Morata netted the equaliser after playing a one-two before sidefooting confidently into the bottom left to force the tie into extra time.

With neither side scoring the winner, the thrilling encounter had to be settled via a shootout which Italy eventually won 4-2, with Jorginho sending his side to the penultimate of the tournament with a cool finish.

The Azzurri are now scheduled to take on the winner between England and Denmark in the final of the tournament scheduled for Sunday, July 11, at Wembley.

Morata sets Spanish record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Morata wrote his name in history books with a late equalizer against the Azzuri to surpass Fernando Torres and then equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at the competition.

It was his sixth career goal at the Euros meaning he goes past Fernando Torres who was previously Spain's top scorer at the competition with five goals.

Morata now becomes only the second man to score three or more goals in multiple Euros, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done so at three separate tournaments.

Source: Legit