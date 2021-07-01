Joachim Low wants to have a meeting with Mesut Ozil since they both clashed on the eve of the 2018 World Cup

The former German midfielder was sent packing after taking photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ozil retired from the national team and two years later the German FA admitted the matter was not properly handled

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Joachim Low says he wants to meet with Mesut Ozil so they can finally bring an end to their long-running feud after the playmaker's retirement from the German national side, Goal, Daily Mail.

Joachim Low wants to meet with Mesut Ozil in a bid to bury the hatchet with the former Germany international.

The pair have not set eyes on each other since the German boss sent Ozil packing from the 2018 World Cup after taking photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The former Arsenal star and Ilkay Gundogan's photo with Erdogan on the eve of the World Cup sparked huge criticisms back home in Germany which led to the dismissal of the midfielder.

Ozil went on to announce his retirement from the national team after earning 92 caps and helping the team win the 2014 World Cup.

Low who stepped down as the German national team coach after 15 years, wants to meet the Fenerbache player to end their differences.

Joachim Low wants to reconcile with Mesut Ozil after the German player retired from te national team prematurely. Photo by Handout

Source: Getty Images

"Mesut leaving the national team without consulting me beforehand was a great human disappointment for me.

"The time will come when we will talk or meet again. At some point, the day will come when we will talk things out and put everything aside.

"These memories will then also be positive for us. He was an incredibly important and great player with great skills."

The German FA also admitted that they made errors in handling Ozil's situation and failed to reach a comprise with the player before he walked out on the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Joachim Low was in charge of his final game for the German national side as they lost to England in the Euro 2020 round of 16 tie played at the Wembley Stadium, Sport Bible.

The 61-year-old has been known to have unusual behaviour when he is at the dugout watching his lads play the game.

The former Stuttgart boss was spotted picking his nose and put the same hands inside his mouth which in the past has blamed on adrenaline.

Source: Legit Newspaper