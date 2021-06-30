Joachim Low was at his unusual behaviour again when Germany crashed out of Euro 2020 following the defeat to England

Raheem Sterling and Harry scored in the second to end Low's campaign as German boss in a defeat

The German boss will leave his position as coach after handling the team since 2004 where he won the World Cup

Joachim Low was in charge of his final game for the German national side as they lost to England in the Euro 2020 round of 16 tie played at the Wembley Stadium, Sport Bible.

The 61-year-old has been known to have unusual behaviour when he is at the dugout watching his lads play the game.

The former Stuttgart boss was spotted picking his nose and put the same hands inside his mouth which in the past has blamed on adrenaline.

Joachim Low spotted picking his nose and licking his fingers during his team's loss to England. Photo by Stuart Franklin

It is not the first time the legendary manager has been caught on camera dipping his mouth after touching some part of his body.

It was unfortunate Low could not make his team progress beyond the last 16 stages of Euro 2020 as two second half strikes from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane knocked the Germans out of the competition.

The Germans were dominated from start to finish in the game and would have drawn level when Sterling put England ahead in the 75th minute.

Thomas Muller missed a glorious opportunity as he failed to convert his one-on-one chance with Jordan Pickford.

The former world champions will go back to the drawing board when ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick takes over from Low as they prepare for their World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that England vs Germany ended 2-0 in favour of Gareth Southgate's men as they cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Both goals were scored in the second half of the game after the English failed to get the better of their oldest rivals in the first period.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but both sides had a shot on target each in the entire 45 minutes.

