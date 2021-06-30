France's loss to Switzerland at Euro 2020 saw families of Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Didier Deschamps families clash

Mrs, Rabiot reportedly clashed with Mbappe's father and transferred her aggression further on Pogba's brothers

The row also got to Deschamps' family who were also at the stands to watch matches in the bitter round of 16 defeat

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

France's defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 even got worse as families of players in the French squad clashed in the stands, ESPN.

Adrien Rabiot's mum Veronique, had reportedly told Kylian Mbappe's dad Wilfred that his son was being too arrogant and not playing for the team.

The criticisms did not go down well with Mbappe's dad well as he raised his voice on Mrs, Rabiot and both were reportedly involved in a shouting match.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Veronique was also involved in another incident with Paul Pogba's brothers as it is understood the woman blamed the Man United midfielder for losing the ball that led to Switzerland's 91st-minute equalizer.

The Pogba brothers responded by shouting at Mrs, Rabiot and it also affected families of France coach Didier Deschamps.

France players were not the only ones bitter about the loss to Switzerland, but their families were also involved in blame games in the stands. Photo by Denis Doyle and Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

It is not the first time that Mrs, Rabiot has been involved in a public spat as she accused Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-Germain chairman of marginalizing her son Adrien from the team back in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Didier Deschamps was forced to drag Kingsley Coman out of the field during France's round of 16 loss to Switzerland at Euro 2020, Sport Bible.

Les Bleus who were tagged favourites for the European Championships lost out on penalties to the Swiss side after playing 3-3 during regulation time.

There were unconfirmed reports claiming that a bust-up between players' families as well as confrontations among the team members.

Legit.ng had also reported that Breel Embolo has never failed to live up to his hype as the Switzerland striker was a handful for France in their Euro 2020 round of 16 victory.

The 24-year-old who was once linked to Man United when he was 19, has been an influential figure in the Swiss side during their group stage game against Wales, Talk Sport.

The Borussia Moenchengladbach forward scored a goal and forced two saves from Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Source: Legit.ng