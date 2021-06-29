Breel Embolo was almost signed by Premier League giants Manchester United when he was 19

The Switzerland international was in remarkable form as his side dumped France out of Euro 2020

The Borussia Moenchengladbach star has been likened to the effectiveness of French midfielder N'Golo Kante

Breel Embolo has never failed to live up to his hype as the Switzerland striker was a handful for France in their Euro 2020 round of 16 victory.

The 24-year-old who was once linked to Man United when he was 19, has been an influential figure in the Swiss side during their group stage game against Wales, Talk Sport.

The Borussia Moenchengladbach forward scored a goal and forced two saves from Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Embolo who has been playing at topflight level of the game in the last seven years once ran away from being arrested by the police after attending an illegal party during the lockdown.

The Cameroonian-born Swiss superstar has also been likened to N'Golo Kante as he was quoted by Suisse commentator David Lemos for being effective as the French midfielder.

Breel Embolo has been tipped to be as effective as N'Golo Kante. Photo by Marko Djurica

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland for the first time since 1954 qualified into the quarter-finals of a tournament as they won France 5-4 on penalties after playing out a 3-3 draw during regulation time.

Despite going 3-1 down with 15 minutes left on the clock, the Swiss side scored two late goals to send the match into extra time before winning the game in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Vladimir Petkovic's side will now play Spain who were also stretched by Croatia in the quarter finals.

