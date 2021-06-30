Paul Pogba was unable to help France avoid crashing out of Euro 2020 despite scoring a stunner in the game

Les Blues were bundled out of the continental competition at the last-16 stage through penalties after playing a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes

The Man United record signing admitted that football was cruel but also congratulated Switzerland for the win

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has broken his silence after France’s disappointing exit from Euro 2020.

The world champions were knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland in a pulsating penalty shootout despite initially leading 3-1 with 10 minutes of regulation time to go.

Pogba was in glittering form for his country in the group stage and scored a stunning goal against Switzerland with an audacious shot from outside the penalty area.

Pogba scored arguably the goal of the tournament against Switzerland on Monday, June 28. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu.

Source: UGC

The Frenchman’s beautiful goal amounted to nothing as France were eventually pegged back by Switzerland, who scored two late goals to force the game to extra time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

What Pogba said on his Instagram page

Barely 48 hours after the defeat and Pogba broke his silence with a message to his followers on social media, saying:

"Sometimes football can be cruel… cruel and also beautiful. Yesterday, the game brought us sadness but happiness to our opponents. That’s the beauty of football.

"Of course, we all wished that we could have had a positive result. Thank you so much to all of our fans across the globe."

Despite his goal against Switzerland, Pogba still earned some criticism from a section of fans for his defensive frailties with the scores 3-1.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville slam Paul Pogba for France's ouster

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba has been slammed by Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville following France's elimination in the 2020 Euro championship on Monday night, June 28.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were rated as the favourites to land the title after the ouster of the defending champions, but they have lost out in the round of 16 against Switzerland.

Kylian Mbappe's failure to convert his spot-kick ensured Les Blues were done in the continental competition this summer.

Source: Legit