Paul Pogba Blamed by Keane, Neville for France’s Exit at EURO 2020

Switzerland have qualified for the quarterfinals of the EURO 2020 championship after France on Monday night, June 28

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe lost the last penalty that sent the world champions out of the competition

The duo of Roy Keane and Gary Neville have however blamed Paul Pogba for his country's defeat against Switzerland

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Pogba has been slammed by Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville following France's elimination in the 2020 Euro championship on Monday night, June 28.

After the ouster of Portugal who were beaten by Belgium, France were rated as the favourites to land the title considering their status as the world champions, but they have lost out in the round of 16 against Switzerland.

The Swiss players made an incredible fight to force France into penalties before Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe lost his own kick which sent the world champions out of the competition.

Paul Pogba in action for France at the EURO 2020 competition. Photo by Marko Djurica

Source: Getty Images

France would have won the game in regular time as they were leading 3-1 with ten minutes to the end of the game, but they allowed their opponents to score two more goals before crashing out.

According to the report on Mirror and Complete Sports, Gary Neville and Roy Keane were not impressed with Paul Pogba's game in the second half against Switzerland.

Gary Neville explained below:

“We saw the best and the worst of him in the second half. This is the best of him, absolutely world class strike. Brilliant.

''Pogba played a great pass through just before that, he was starting to get into the game, combining, he was running the game.''

Roy Keane on the other hand claimed that Paul Pogba took many risks in the encounter against Switzerland.

“He takes risks on the ball, but you want those risks to be in the final third, not in the defensive third, and they get counter-attacked on."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Switzerland were through to the quarterfinals of this year's Euro 2020 Championship after beating France 5-4 on penalties at the National Arena in Romania.

Vladimir Petkovic's men confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition after PSG star man Kylian Mbappe missed Les Blues' last penalty kick of the game.

This happened after both sides ended the game on a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes with the shootouts deciding the winner.

France got the game off to a bright start with Karim Benzema was presented with his side's first chance but he failed to convert the opportunity after receiving a delivery from Antoine Griezmann in the sixth minute.

Source: Legit