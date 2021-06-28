Cristiano Ronaldo and Thibaut Courtois were caught on camera having a chat after Belgium's victory over Portugal

The 36-year-old told the Real Madrid shot stopper that the Red Devils were lucky not to have conceded in the game

Portugal missed several scoring opportunities as the defending champions were eliminated in the round of 16

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Thibaut Courtois that he should count himself as a lucky man after Portugal were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Belgium, Sport Bible.

The defending champions surrendered to a first half strike from Thorgan Hazard as they bowed out of the competition in the round of 16.

Courtois made a fine save from Ronaldo's set-piece and got lucky when Raphael Guerrero's shot hit the post late in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And after the final whistle Ronaldo was spotted having a conversation with the Belgian shot-stopper.

The 36-year-old was heard telling the Real Madrid number one that Belgium were "lucky" and that "[the ball] didn't want to go in today!" before wishing Courtois "good luck" for the rest of the tournament.

Ronaldo also exchanged pleasantries with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne before heading straight into the tunnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Thibaut Courtois that he was lucky not to have conceded a goal. Photo by Diego Souto and Luis Gene

Source: Getty Images

CR7 was spotted removing and kicking the captain's arm-band which summed up his frustrations for the night at Seville.

Belgium will face Italy in another epic quarter final clash as the two favourites have recorded four wins out of four games so far in the competition.

Roberto Martinez will even have a biggest test up on his sleeves as he faces the Italian side who are unbeaten in their last 31 matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future is on the verge on deciding his next destination as reports claim his agent Jorge Mendes is about having discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Marca.

There have been speculation about the Portuguese leaving Juventus this summer after spending two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

And the appointment of new boss Massimiliano Allegri has further fueled the speculation that the Italian boss does not want the 36-year-old in his squad for next season.

Source: Legit.ng