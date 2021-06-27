Czech Republic set up a date with Denmark in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship

Jaroslav Silhavy's men dumped the Oranje Boys out of the summer competition after beating them 2-0

Frank de Boer's men won all three of their three group games only to crash out in the last-16 stage

Czech Republic have joined Italy and Denmark in the quarterfinals of this summer's Euro 2020 after dumping the Netherlands out of the competition on Sunday, June 27.

Two second-half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick sealed the victory for Jaroslav Silhavy's side at the Puskas Arena.

Frank de Boer's men were reduced to 10 men after Matthijs de Ligt was handed a straight red card in the 52nd minute - a move that gave their opponent the driving force to take the lead.

Czech Republic celebrating their triumph over the Netherlands at the ongoing Euro 2020. Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Holes broke the deadlock with a superb header with Tomas Kalas grabbing the assist for the brilliant opener.

The 28-year-old then turned a provider for Schick who closed in on Cristiano Ronaldo as the race for the golden boot hots up.

De Ligt bags straight red card

De Ligt was handed a marching order after denying Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity minutes into the second half of the game.

Denzel Dumfries and Memphis Depay gave the Netherlands a bright start in the game but their efforts weren't good enough to put them ahead earlier in the game.

De Boer's men started the competition on a bright note - winning all their group games without any struggles but their first knockout fixture ended up in defeat.

Italy beat Austria to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italy are through to the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship following a 2-1 win over a determined Austrian side.

Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina grabbed a goal each in first half extra-time to ensure Sasa Kalajdzic's late strike was a formality as Italy go through to the last eight.

But it was a hard battle for the Italians who had to labour all through the encounter which was forced into extra time.

