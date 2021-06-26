Kelechi Iheanacho and Odion Ighalo were among guests that celebrated with Governor Sanwo-Olu on his 56th birthday

The Lagos state governor expressed delight to have welcomed the Nigerian footballers to the Lagos House

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he and the players had a gist about their amazing season and plans for the upcoming one

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu clocked 56 on Friday, June 25 as family, friends and well-wishers have continued to throng the Lagos House to celebrate - as sighted on Facebook.

Among guests are Nigerian footballers Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho who are back in the country following the conclusion of a hectic season.

Ighalo helped his Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab finish second in the Pro League, while Iheanacho inspired Leicester City to finish fifth at the just concluded Premier League season.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo celebrate with Governor Sanwo-Olu at 56. Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The stars are currently spending their vacation in Lagos and have continued to mingle with family, friends and associates.

Sanwo-Olu, in a feat of elation and joy, made some amazing dance moves as his show of gratitude to God for sparing his life and making him fulfill destiny, PM News reports.

The governor has embraced a life of service, and a heart of compassion and empathy towards humanity.

He personally shared photos of himself and Nigerian stars Ighalo and Iheanacho on his Facebook Page and added the caption:

“Today (Friday) has been very humbling. Thank you so much for the many messages and calls to celebrate my birthday.

“Super Eagles players Ighalo Odion Jude and Kelechi Iheanacho visited me at the State House to celebrate with me. We discussed their amazing season and plans for the upcoming season.

“Today has been an awesome day and I remain extremely grateful.”

Meanwhile, Chioma Ajunwa was left emotional after finally getting the house reward she was promised 25 years ago for winning a gold medal for Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games in the United States.

The 50-year-old former athlete won the medal for Nigeria in the women's long jump event - the same year the men's football team conquered the world winning gold as reported by The Punch.

Her feat won her a national award – Member of the Order of Niger (MON) and was also promised a house but the latter was never revisited until this week when the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fulfilled the long-awaited promise to her at a state-organised event.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, earlier paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello at his residence in Abuja, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Kogi state governor has continued to receive past and present Nigerian footballers in recent weeks, and Ighalo went visiting on Monday, June 21.

The former Watford of England's striker arrived days after ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho also met with the Kogi state governor.

Source: Legit