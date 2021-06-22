Odion Ighalo has joined the list of past and present Nigerian footballers who paid courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

Ighalo’s visit is coming a few days after former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and then Kelechi Iheanacho met the politician

The Al-Shabab of Saudi striker thanked the governor for his warm reception back in March and urges others to emulate him

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello at his residence in Abuja.

The Kogi state governor has continued to receive past and present Nigerian footballers in recent weeks, and Ighalo came visiting on Monday, June 21.

The former Watford of England's striker arrived days after ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho also met with the Kogi state governor.

In his remarks, Ighalo reportedly branded the governor as a ‘bridge builder’, adding that his style of leadership is a source of hope for youths in Nigeria.

The Al-Shabab of Saudi striker also thanked the governor for the reception he gave to former Nigerian players in March, while urging other state governors to emulate the leadership qualities of Bello.

Mikel Obi also visited the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, barely a week after the footballer was spotted with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Sharing the pictures alongside the Lagos governor on social media, Mikel thanked the politician over the development of sports in the state. Read

The former Chelsea star wrote in his caption accompanying the post that Sanwo-Olu has added unique strategy in his advancement of sports in the state.

Mikel stated that he will engage himself in several activities within the state as a way of giving back to the place where he was born.

Mikel ahead of Ighalo among richest Nigerian footballers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to the latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

He also boasts of one EFL Cup, one FA Community Shield as well as one UEFA Europa League titles before he departed the London club where it is believed he made most of his fortunes.

