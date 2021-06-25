The wait is finally over as governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfils Lagos state promise to Chioma Ajunwa after 25 years

The ex-athlete won gold medal for Nigeria at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in the women's long-jump events

This came the same day president Buhari rewarded the Super Eagles class of '94 their apartments after 27 years

Chioma Ajunwa was left emotional after finally getting the house reward she was promised 25 years ago for winning gold medal for Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games in the United States.

The 50-year-old former athlete won the medal for Nigeria in the women's long jump event - the same year the men's football team conquered the world winning gold as reported by Punch.

Though she was specialised in the 100m and 200m but her most success was recorded jumping for the country but has waited for over two decades for the reward that was due.

Nigeria's track and field legend Chioma Ajunwa receiving her house reward from governor Sanwo-Olu 25 years after winning gold for Nigeria. Credit - @followlasg

Source: Facebook

Her feat won her a national award – Member of the Order of Niger (MON) and was also promised a house but the latter was never revisited until this week when the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled the long-awaited promise to her at a state-organised event.

Ajunwa was seated among the dignitaries at the occasion when the announced that she is now a proud owner of a three-bedroom apartment in the Iponri axis of the state and her reaction was golden as she couldn't contain her joy.

Sanwo-Olu then proceeded to present her the keys to the apartment with group pictures also taking place while the documents were being handed to the legend.

It was the former Lagos state military administrator, Olagunsoye Oyinlola who promised Ajunwa a house for winning the long jump gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

President Buhari allocates houses to Super Eagles class of '94 stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that president Muhammadu Buhari has finally fulfilled the promise of 27 years to Super Eagles legends who won the Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia in 1994.

The team also went ahead to qualify Nigeria for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance which they crashed out at the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the United States.

After triumphing on the continent over two decades ago, the federal government promised them houses for making the country proud in the North African country.

