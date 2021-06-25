Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has signed a new long term deal with Arsenal until the summer of 2026

The former Celtic star has been superb for the North Londoners since he joined them in 2019 in spite of his injury worries

Tierney failed to help his national team avoid crashing out of the ongoing European Championship at the group stage

Arsenal can confirm that their left-back Kieran Tierney has committed his future to the club on a long-term basis.

The 24-year-old Scottish player joined the Gunners two years ago in a deal of around £25 million from Celtic and he has become one of Mikel Arteta's strongmen at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney made an instant impact at the North London club in his debut season after helping them win the FA Cup title despite constant battles with injuries.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney in action for the Gunners against Chelsea during their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge in May. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

So far, he has made 62 appearances for them scoring three goals and assisting nine others across competitions. This however played a part in his contract extension until the summer of 2026.

While reacting to his new deal, the defender who recently crashed out of the European Championship with Scotland said he had no problems renewing his deal with the club according to information on the Arsenal website and Sky Sports.

"It feels amazing, when the manager came to me and said that the club wanted to extend my deal and that they were so happy at how I've come on, it was amazing for me to hear.

"I've worked so hard since I joined - I had a hard first season with injuries and Covid, but last season really picked up for me and the club has been brilliant with me. So I am more than happy to extend it."

Tierney added that the Gunners' project convinced him

"I think the vision of the club and where it wants to go, the expectations of the club is where I want to be in football, at the top.

"There's no doubt about it that we're not where we want to be just now but we're going in the right direction.

"The way the club is run from the inside is amazing, I love everyone - all the staff, the players, the manager and working with them is an absolute joy. So being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy and more than happy to commit my future."

