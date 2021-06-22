Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Odeegard

The Gunners are said to have earmarked Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga for the midfield role

Serie A side Atalanta and Sevilla are the other clubs interested in the £20m-rated midfielder

Arsenal appear to be inching closer to landing the services of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the player.

Apart from Arsenal, Serie A side Atalanta and Spanish giants Sevilla are the other clubs interested in the service of Lokonga. Photo by Alexander Scheuber.

Mikel Arteta is looking to reinforce his midfield in preparation for next season following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who have returned to Real Madrid after loan spells at the Emirates.

And with Granit Xhaka on the verge of linking up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, there is a growing need for Arteta to look elsewhere for additions.

It is for this reason the Gunners are understood to have trained their sights on Lokonga to help them bolster their midfield.

Metro UK reports the north Londoners had their first bid for the midfielder of around £13m rejected, but Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad claims there are plans by the club to table an improved deal of £14m plus £3m add-ons.

It is believed Lokonga is open to a move to the Emirates and has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of the proposed transfer.

However, reports suggest it is Arsenal's offer that could be a stumbling block for the transfer to see the light of day, with Anderlecht thought to be looking at a fee closer to £20m for the midfielder.

Apart from Arsenal, Serie A side Atalanta and Spanish giants Sevilla are the other clubs interested in the service of Lokonga.

Be that as it may, it is the Emirates outfit who have an upper hand in signing him as the player is in favour of a move to London.

