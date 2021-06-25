Odion Ighalo's mother was offered a chance to join her son in the gym but she humbly rejected the opportunity

Martina said her waist would shift if she ever considered getting involved in such physical exercise

Meanwhile, the Nigerian star is already putting in the work ahead of the resumption of the Saudi Arabian league in August

Odion Ighalo's mum turned down a chance to join his son in the gym after paying the striker a visit in the heavily equipped facility.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker was sweating it out while trying to keep fit in his personal gym with his trainer when his mother showed up.

And when she was asked to join the ex-Super Eagles attacker, she simply rejected the offer adding that her waist would shift in a video her son posted on his Instagram story.

Odion Ighalo celebrating one of his goals for Al Shabab FC after joining them from Manchester United earlier this year. Credit - ighalojude

Martina then walked away from the gym while answering a phone call on her way out of that part of the building while her son continued with the routine.

Ighalo became an instant success after joining Al Shabab FC

Meanwhile, Ighalo helped his Saudi Arabia Premier League side finished second on the table on debut season with them.

The striker moved to that part of the world after leaving Manchester United following the expiration of his loan deal at Old Trafford.

He found the back of the net nine times and also assisted three other goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

With the new Saudi league set to kick off in August, the Nigeria international will be hoping to rack up more numbers than he did when he joined them midway into the last campaign.

