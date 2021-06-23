Odion Ighalo has tasked to discover emerging talents in the newly-reformed National Principal's Cup

The three-time Premier League player of the month award winner becomes the latest Nigerian footballer to be appointed an ambassador by the minister of youths and sports

Sunday Dare also went to inspect the national stadium in Abuja alongside Ighalo and other dignitaries

Former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo is the new ambassador of the reformed National Principal Cup.

The 32-year-old Al-Shabab forward learnt about his appointment after visiting the minister of youths and sports Sunday Dare in Abuja earlier this week.

Sources reveal that the former Premier League star will watch and discover young talents at the six geo-political zones where the competition will take place as part of his roles.

Odion Ighalo alongside Minister of Youths and Sports Sunday Dare and Daniel Amokachi posing for pictures. Credit - @ighalojude

Ighalo has now joined ex-internationals Daniel Amokachi, Segun Odegbami, Tunde Disu as well as Mary Onyali who won bronze medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics as the ambassadors of the secondary schools' competitions.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations' highest goals scorer joined Sunday Dare in inspecting the Moshood Abiola Stadium, which is currently undergoing renovation as reported by Soccernet.

Ighalo, while reacting to his appointment said on his official Instagram page:

"Special thanks and appreciation to the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports for this recognition and Honour for seeing me worthy to be the Face ( Ambassador) of the National Principals Cup.

"And for the acknowledgement of my contributions to help and mentor our Youths. I am indeed honoured and look forward to very fruitful working relationships. Thank you."

Recalled that Ighalo hanged his international boots after helping the Super Eagles win bronze medals at the AFCON championship in Egypt two years ago.

Meanwhile, the ministry of youths and sports have been actively engaging Nigerian sportsmen and women lately as they recently named former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel as Nigeria’s youth ambassador.

The Chelsea legend newly bagged a one-year contract extension with Stoke City after an impressive debut season with them last campaign.

