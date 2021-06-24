The dreams of the Super Eagles class of '94 stars have been fulfilled after president Buhari approved the allocation of their houses

The players were heroic when they led Nigeria to their second AFCON title at the 1994 edition of the competition

This development was confirmed by the president's senior assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally fulfilled the promise of 27 years to the Super Eagles legends who won the Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia in 1994.

The team also went ahead to qualify Nigeria for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance which they crashed out at the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the United States,.

After triumphing on the continent over two decades ago, the federal government promised them houses for making the country proud in the North African country.

But, about six of the players got the promise at the time with several others waiting on the government to fulfill the promise.

Presidency comments on the fulfillment of the 27-year-old promise

According to information released by senior special assistant on media and publicity, Shehu Garba, the president has approved the allocation of the houses to the players. He said:

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

"Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

"The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

"Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun."

