Daniel Amokachi revealed that he worked as a volunteer driver for the Atlanta Olympic team that won gold in 1996

The Bull also stated that the team had several challenges but they were able to overcame it and win a medal

Amokachi scored Nigeria's winner in the opening game and grabbed another in the final against Argentina to win gold

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Daniel Amokachi was part of the Dream Team squad that made history at the Atlanta 96' Olympic games where Nigeria won gold in the football event of the competition, Goal.

The former Everton striker was among the three over-aged players that were chosen to help the U23 squad under the tutelage of Dutch manager Bonfrere Jo.

Nigeria executed most of the qualifiers with the home-based players but invited foreign pros for the last hurdle against Kenya in the two legged affair.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The team travelled to the United stated with Bonfrere Jo still being owed six months salary and Amokachi revealed that it had an effect on the team vying to become Africa's first team to win gold at the football events of an Olympics.

The 48-year-old flashed back with the Chat on the challenges the Dream Team had:

“At the Olympics, our problems started from Nigeria even before we left because there were a lot of obstacles that could have easily not have won the Olympics but it was destined and ordained for us.

“The first obstacle that we had, Bonfrere was not paid for about six months or more and the way God does his things, they went and gave him about 60 or 80 thousand dollars cash when we got to America to sort the logistics out.

Daniel Amokachi revealed himself Ikepba, Oliseh became team bus drivers during Atlanta 96' games. Photo by Aubrey Washington

Source: Getty Images

“And we arrived in Amsterdam, he deducted 70k into his account and he took 10k with us. When we got to America, before we knew it, we went for training and the doors were shut.

"The bus we got was not there and we rented minivans, I was one of the chauffeurs alongside Ikpeba and Oliseh.

“We drove four or five in batches, and they put us in convoy. We woke up one morning and the vans were gone, we thought the vans were stolen because we had the keys with us.

“The receptionist at the hotel said the owners took their vans because our rent had expired."

Amokachi equalized for Nigeria for the second time in the gold medal match against Argentina as Nwankwo Kanu went on to win the game with a superb goal during the closing stages of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Onuachu was a guest at Peter Olayinka's wedding recently held in Lagos and the Genk striker was tagging along with his Ghanaian fiancee Tracy Acheampong, Soccernet, Instagram.

It has not been long since 26-year-old tied the knot with Tracy as they both became an item at Olayinka's official wedding ceremony.

After doing all the things necessary at the Ikoyi Magistrate Court, Olayinka and his bride held a private reception in Lagos.

Source: Legit