Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe were caught on camera with the jerseys already exchanged

Portugal and France played out a 2-2 draw at the Puskaz Arena with Ronaldo taking his tally to five goals

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and might play with Mbappe next season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe were spotted inside the tunnel having swapped shirts after the entertaining 2-2 draw between Portugal and France, Marca.

None of the top countries crashed out of the group-of-death and the Selecao and Les Bleus moved into the next stage of the competition.

Neither Ronaldo nor Mbappe were dissatisfied with the result at the Puskaz Arena with France set to meet Switzerland, while Portugal will take on another tournament favourite Belgium in the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe caught on camera in what could be a historic photo. Photo by Franck Fife and Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

After the game, two fans made their way past the securities to ask Ronaldo for his shirt but the 36-year-old refused, as he must have promised Mbappe his jersey.

Ronaldo was on target twice from the penalty spot but Mbappe was denied by Rui Patricio in his best chance of the game.

Photographers did not give up in getting their best shots when they picked Ronaldo and Mbappe semi dressed, holding their swapped shirts in the hands inside the tunnel leading to their respective dressing rooms.

Ronaldo was also arm-in-arm with former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema who also scored a brace and bagged the man-of-the-match award.

The Juventus striker equaled Ali Daei's record of international goals and became the highest European player to score in the World Cup and the Euros.

It was a night Ronaldo would remember for a long time and Mbappe who wants to be in his shoes of his mentor in a nearest future, enjoyed the moments with him.

Ronaldo and Mbappe could be playing at Paris Saint-Germain next season that is if he seals deal to Parc des Princes this summer and the youngster extends his contract with the Parisians.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future is on the verge on deciding his next destination as reports claim his agent Jorge Mendes is about having discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Marca.

There have been speculation about the Portuguese leaving Juventus this summer after spending two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

And the appointment of new boss Massimiliano Allegri has further fueled the speculation that the Italian boss does not want the 36-year-old in his squad for next season.

