Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi becomes a top target for for the newly promoted Serie A club Venezia

The Nigerian star spent last season on loan at Twente after failing to break into Benfica team since he joined them in 2018

Ebuehi scored one goal and assisted another during his loan spell for the Dutch League outfit he played for last term

Newly promoted Italian League club Venezia are reportedly planning to bring Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi to the Serie A on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Benfica in May 2018 but injury has refused to allow him shine in the Portuguese league.

He missed out on the Super Eagles squad for the competition staged in Russia three years ago and still went ahead to miss the entire 2018-19 league season.

Tyronne Ebuehi in action for Dutch side FC Twente against ADO Den Haag. Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates

After returning from injury, Benfica sent him to their team B where he featured six times, but last August, he went on loan to the Twente and he seems to be back to his full fitness.

His performance last campaign attracted the Italian club to his attention and they will hope he can replicate that for them next term.

Complete Sports quoting Sky Sports reports that Venezia have reached an agreement with the Nigerian and the player will undergo medical examinations before signing the contract this week.

The publication added that the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium outfit have an option to make his deal permanent provided he gives them the spark they are looking for at the end of the new season.

Twente walked out of the deal to sign the defender owing to the €2 million fee Benfica demanded for his transfer fee.

