Obafemi Martins has been clubless since the start of this year after parting ways with CSL club Wuhan FC

The former EPL striker remains one of the richest Nigerian players after ranking fourth on the shortlish

Mikel Obi, Ighalo and Emenike are the only players who have more financial values than the 2006 Serie A winner

Obafemi Martins remains one of Nigeria's most valuable players in the world despite parting ways with Chinese Super League club Wuhan FC earlier this year.

The 36-year-old striker spent about six months scoring one goal in 10 appearances across competitions for the Han Army before leaving them in January 2021.

But, in spite of the stop to his weekly earnings, the rugged attacker is still ranked fourth richest Nigerian football star with a net worth of about N12.6 billion ($35 million).

Obafemi Martins leaving Shanghai Shenhua in 2020 after three years with them.

Source: Getty Images

Stats reveal that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is the richest among all Nigerian footballers with over N17 billion, while Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Emenike are tied with N16 billion net worth each.

Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, Victor Anichebe, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho completes the list of the top 10 Nigerian richest stars so far as reported by Buzz Nigeria.

Obafemi started his football career at a Nigerian Academy FC Ebedei in 1999 before crossing to Italy to join Serie C side Reggiana two years later.

The prolific goalscorer has since then toured around the world doing what he knows how to do best and has equally won silverware in Italy, England, Russia, United States, and China.

He won most of his titles while playing for Inter Milan - winning the Serie A title with them in 2006. He also won the Coppa Italia twice and one Supercoppa Italiana during his reign with them.

The striker also boasts of some exotic cars in his garage which further explains his thirst for class among other things.

Obafemi Martins joined other celebrities to celebrate with Odion Ighalo

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins, music icon Daddy Showkey and Obi Cubana were all in attendance on Wednesday evening, June 16, as Odion Ighalo celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian striker who recently entered the country turned 32 and he decided to throw the gate of his mansion in Lagos open for his fans, friends and associates to celebrate him.

It was an adorable party at Odion Ighalo's mansion as well-wishers and the celebrant himself were all spotted dancing in joyous momentum.

