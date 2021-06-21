Cristiano Ronaldo is on second spot in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all-time according to latest compilation

Ahead of the Portuguese legend is Alfredo Di Stefano in number one position, while former goal machine Paco Gento is third

Sergio Ramos is 13th on the list with Pepe, Luka Modric, Angel di Maria and Karim Benzema all outside the top 30

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of legendary Zinedine Zidane in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all time as cited in SPORTbible.

Alfredo Di Stefano who played at the club between 1982 and 1984 remains the greatest player to ever feature for Los Blancos, while Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list.

Making up the top-three is Paco Gento who scored 128 La Liga goals in 428 appearances in his eighteen-year spell between 1953 and 1971.

Sergio Ramos who racked up 671 appearances winning 22 titles did not even make the top ten as he occupies the 13th position.

The team captain who has spent 16 years with the club announced his departure at a press conference alongside president Florentino Perez, AS reports.

He could be staging a return to his former club after Sevilla reportedly offered him a five-year deal to rejoin them this summer.

Below are top 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all-time.

50. David Beckham

49. Jacinto Quincoces

48. Laurie Cunningham

47. José Santamaría

46. Steve McMannaman

45. Vicente del Bosque

44. Goyo Benito

43. Luka Modric

42. Marcelo

41. Karim Benzema

40. Fernandes Morientes

39. Claude Makelele

38. Angel Di Maria

37. Martin Vazquez

36. Marquitos

35. Miguel Munoz

34. José María Zárraga

33. Francisco Buyo

32. Rafael Gordill

31. Pepe

30. Chendo

28. Ignacio Zoco

27. Roberto Carlos

26. Hector Rial

25. Ricardo Zamora

24. Manolo

23. Iván Zamorano

22. Santiago Bernabeu

21. Ronaldo Nazario

20. Raymond Kopa

19. José Antonio Camacho

18. Santillana

17. Fernando Redondo

16. Predrag Mijatović

15. Gareth Bale

14. Juanito

13. Sergio Ramos

12. Fernando Hierro

11. Hugo Sanchez

10. Emilio Butragueño

9. Pirri

8. Amancio Amaro

7. Iker Casillas

6. Raul

5. Zinedine Zidane

4. Ferenc Puskas

3. Paco Gento

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

1. Alfredo Di Stefano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal which means he is just two goals away from equaling Ali Daei’s all-time record of international goals, Sky Sports reports.

The Portuguese captain cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal in less than 15 minutes.

However Germany responded with four goals following own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro later in the first half and then Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens scored each in the second half.

