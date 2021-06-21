Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Zinedine Zidane, Raul in 50 Greatest Real Madrid Players of All-Time
- Cristiano Ronaldo is on second spot in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all-time according to latest compilation
- Ahead of the Portuguese legend is Alfredo Di Stefano in number one position, while former goal machine Paco Gento is third
- Sergio Ramos is 13th on the list with Pepe, Luka Modric, Angel di Maria and Karim Benzema all outside the top 30
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of legendary Zinedine Zidane in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all time as cited in SPORTbible.
Alfredo Di Stefano who played at the club between 1982 and 1984 remains the greatest player to ever feature for Los Blancos, while Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list.
Making up the top-three is Paco Gento who scored 128 La Liga goals in 428 appearances in his eighteen-year spell between 1953 and 1971.
Sergio Ramos who racked up 671 appearances winning 22 titles did not even make the top ten as he occupies the 13th position.
The team captain who has spent 16 years with the club announced his departure at a press conference alongside president Florentino Perez, AS reports.
He could be staging a return to his former club after Sevilla reportedly offered him a five-year deal to rejoin them this summer.
Below are top 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all-time.
50. David Beckham
49. Jacinto Quincoces
48. Laurie Cunningham
47. José Santamaría
46. Steve McMannaman
45. Vicente del Bosque
44. Goyo Benito
43. Luka Modric
42. Marcelo
41. Karim Benzema
40. Fernandes Morientes
39. Claude Makelele
38. Angel Di Maria
37. Martin Vazquez
36. Marquitos
35. Miguel Munoz
34. José María Zárraga
33. Francisco Buyo
32. Rafael Gordill
31. Pepe
30. Chendo
28. Ignacio Zoco
27. Roberto Carlos
26. Hector Rial
25. Ricardo Zamora
24. Manolo
23. Iván Zamorano
22. Santiago Bernabeu
21. Ronaldo Nazario
20. Raymond Kopa
19. José Antonio Camacho
18. Santillana
17. Fernando Redondo
16. Predrag Mijatović
15. Gareth Bale
14. Juanito
13. Sergio Ramos
12. Fernando Hierro
11. Hugo Sanchez
10. Emilio Butragueño
9. Pirri
8. Amancio Amaro
7. Iker Casillas
6. Raul
5. Zinedine Zidane
4. Ferenc Puskas
3. Paco Gento
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Alfredo Di Stefano
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal which means he is just two goals away from equaling Ali Daei’s all-time record of international goals, Sky Sports reports.
The Portuguese captain cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal in less than 15 minutes.
However Germany responded with four goals following own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro later in the first half and then Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens scored each in the second half.
