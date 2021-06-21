Gareth Southgate might be without two of his key players for their crucial final group game vs Czech Republic

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are currently in isolation after their exposure to Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after their game last weekend

Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, June 21 and he will miss Scotland's last group game vs Croatia

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell might miss England's third Group D game against Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22.

Both players were said to have been exposed to Billy Gilmour after their Euro 2020 goalless draw last weekend and they are now on isolation as a precautionary measure

The 20-year-old Scottish midfielder tested positive for deadly coronavirus after his result came back earlier this week.

A statement from the FA reveals that the entire team was tested with lateral flow tests on Monday and they all returned negative results.

But the Blues pair were asked to step aside from the rest of the team owing to their exposure to their Premier League teammate. A statement from the FA as reported by SunSport and talk Sports reads:

Statement from the English FA reads

"As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

Gilmour will not be available for his country's final Group D game against Croatia as he will be isolated for ten days but the 20-year-old does not show any symptoms of the virus just yet.

It is understood that, had he tested positive while in Scotland, local rules would have required the entire squad to isolate.

Scotland's chances of going through to the next stage are very slim as they currently sit at the base of the log with just one point ahead of their game against Croatia.

