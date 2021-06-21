Billy Gilmour has tested positive to coronavirus and could miss the rest of Euro 2020

Scotland will be without their dependable Chelsea midfielder in the last group game against Croatia

Steve Clark's side need a win over the eastern Europeans to book their place in the round of 16

Billy Gilmour will not be a part of Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 game against Croatia after testing positive for coronavirus, BBC.

The Chelsea midfielder put up a five-star performance in their goalless draw against England and was tipped to be one of the shinning stars of the tournament.

However, the 20-year-old could have ended his campaign for the Scots in Euro 2020 after results of the tests did not go his way.

Steve Clarke's men desperately need a win against Croatia at Hampden Park to remain in the competition.

The SFA said.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19,"

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Billy Gilmour's Euro 2020 campaign may have come to an end after testing positive to COVID-19. Photo by Ian MacNicol and Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Seven Scotland players tested positive before the tournament started proper and only Sheffield United's John Fleck was allowed back into the squad.

The striker played in Scotland's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and the 1-0 win over Luxembourg in the warm-up friendlies. Fleck was in Clarke's starting line up in the loss to the Czech Republic.

Scotland and Croatia are on a point each while England and the Czech Republic are on four points before the clash at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Supercomputer has boosted England's position among teams that will win the Euro 2020 despite picking up four points from a possible six, Sport Bible, Talk Sport.

The Three Lions are yet to win a major tournament since their 1966 World Cup triumph and their victory over Croatia put them in strong contention for the title.

However, Gareth Southgate's men have under huge criticisms after playing a goalless draw against the oldest enemy Scotland.

