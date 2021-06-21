A Supercomputer has tipped three teams in the group of death to win the ongoing Euro 2020

The likes of Italy, Belgium, France have shown championship potentials in their first two games

England have also received a massive boost despite failing to defeat rivals Scotland in their last game

A Supercomputer has boosted England's position among teams that will win the Euro 2020 despite picking up four points from a possible six, Sport Bible, Talk Sport.

The Three Lions are yet to win a major tournament since their 1966 World Cup triumph and their victory over Croatia put them in strong contention for the title.

However, Gareth Southgate's men have under huge criticisms after playing a goalless draw against the oldest enemy Scotland.

Albeit, the Supercomputer has given credence to the teams in the group of death with top performers like Italy and Belgium still not among the favourites.

Here are the chances of teams that will win the Euro 2020 as predicted by the Supercomputer

24. North Macedonia - 0%

23. Turkey - 0.01%

22. Hungary - 0.04%

21. Scotland - 0.04%

20. Slovakia - 0.1%

Supercomputer tips the top 3 teams in the group of death to win Euro 2020. Photo by Alex Grimm, Christof Stache and Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

19. Finland - 0.2%

18. Austria - 0.3%

17. Czech Republic - 0.3%

16. Poland - 0.6%

15. Ukraine - 0.6%

14. Croatia - 0.9%

13. Sweden - 1.4%

12. Russia - 1.6%

11. Switzerland - 1.6%

10. Wales - 1.9%

9. Denmark - 4.0%

8. England - 5.8%

7. Italy - 6.8%

6. Netherlands - 7.7%

5. Belgium - 9.9%

4. Spain - 10.2%

3. Portugal - 10.6%

2. Germany - 12.2%

1. France - 23.3%

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Robin Gosens produced a five-star display against Portugal as Germany earned their first points at Euro 2020 following their 4-2 win, The Sun.

Atalanta defender Gosens had a hand in three of the goals scored by Germany with his menacing pace on the left flank.

The 26-year-old revealed he was once turned down by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo when he requested to swap shirts with him.

The German defender was on Atalanta's side that played against Juventus in Serie A and after the game, he quickly walked up to his childhood hero Ronaldo to exchange shirts and he got the shock of his life.

Source: Legit Newspaper