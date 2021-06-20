Barcelona are planning to sign Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens this summer after an inspiring performance against Portugal

The Atalanta star was on target once and also assisted two other goals as the Germans claim their first win in the competition

Gosens' performance in the encounter has now made clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and others interested in him

Atalanta defender Robin Gosens has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

The 26-year-old was impressive for Germany in their 4-2 victory over Portugal in the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship.

Gosens scored once and assisted two other goals as they grabbed their first win in this summer edition of the competition.

Robin Gosens scoring against Portugal in Germany's Euro 2020 clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, June 19. Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance

He was also instrumental in neutralising Cristiano Ronaldo's threats against his side at the Allianz Arena for the most part of the game.

Recalled that the Juventus forward opened the scoring for the defending champions in the 15th minute with Diogo Jota claiming the assist.

Gosens performance in the game how invariably raised his profile and possibly also the €35-40m asking price set by Atalanta.

According to Football Italia quoting Sport1 in Germany, Barcelona have contacted his agent to ask about the player's availability.

Bundesliga giants want Gosens this summer

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund might also be interested in the wing-back as reported by Sky Sport Deutschland.

Juventus and Inter Milan also want the German star

Gosens who turns 27 next month helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League for the second year running while scoring 12 goals and eight assists in 44 competitive games at club level, prompting interest from Juventus and Inter.

He was eligible to play for Germany and the Netherlands but he ended up committing his international future to the German team. He joined Atalanta from Heracles Almelo for just €1.2m in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Gosens request to exchange jersey in the Serie A

Legit.ng earlier reported that Robin Gosens produced a five-star display against Portugal as Germany earned their first points at Euro 2020 following their 4-2 win.

Atalanta defender Gosens had a hand in three of the goals scored by Germany with his menacing pace on the left flank.

The 26-year-old revealed he was once turned down by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo when he requested to swap shirts with him.

