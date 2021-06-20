Robin Gosens reveals ordeal with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo when he met him face-to-face

The 26-year-old claimed the Portuguese superstar refused to swap shirts with him in Serie A

The Atalanta defender has never lost in the six matches he's played against Ronaldo

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Robin Gosens produced a five-star display against Portugal as Germany earned their first points at Euro 2020 following their 4-2 win, The Sun.

Atalanta defender Gosens had a hand in three of the goals scored by Germany with his menacing pace on the left flank.

The 26-year-old revealed he was once turned down by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo when he requested to swap shirts with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The German defender was on Atalanta's side that played against Juventus in Serie A and after the game, he quickly walked up to his childhood hero Ronaldo to exchange shirts and he got the shock of his life.

He stated in his biography 'Dreams Are Worthwhile':

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo's jersey.

"After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate.

"But Ronaldo did not accept.

"I asked, 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?'

"He didn't even look at me, he just said, 'No!'"

"I was completely blushed and ashamed. I went away and felt small.

"You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it?

"That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

Robin Gosens was once snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo when he asked for his shirt. Photo by Christian Charisius and Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

Gosens would have got his own pound of flesh after helping his team leapfrog the Portugal on group F table as they play Hungary in their last game.

The left-wing-back is yet to lose a match that have Ronaldo in their line up in six matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portugal vs Germany ended in a six-goal thriller as Die Mannschaft bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France to win by 4-2 in Munich.

Joachim Lowe has never lost to the Portuguese side since he became German coach and has won all of his four meetings and the fifth was not anything different.

Robin Gosens had his goal canceled as he was spotted by the VAR millimeters offside in the fifth minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the right place and at the right time to tap-in Diogo Jota's cross as the 36-year-old scored his third goal of the tournament.

Source: Legit