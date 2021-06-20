Roma are looking to strengthen their squad following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager

Mourinho is said to be a huge admirer of Granit Xhaka and would love to have him at the Italian capital

Roma reportedly submitted a €15million offer for the midfielder but had it rejected by Arsenal who want €20m

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Granit Xhaka has reportedly pleaded with Arsenal to accept an offer this summer to allow him to leave the club and join AS Roma.

Arsenal are looking to replace Granit Xhaka with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Italian giants are understood to be in the driving seat in the race to sign the Arsenal midfielder.

Metro UK reports Jose Mourinho, who was recently appointed Roma boss is desperate to have Xhaka within his ranks once the 2021/22 season kicks off.

The publication added the Swiss midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Roma on a four-and-a-half deal worth €2.5m per year.

However, his dream to the Serie A could be hampered by Arsenal's unwillingness to accept bids below €20m.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to Italian outlet Corrie dello Sport, Xhaka has now asked Arsenal chiefs to cash in on him and let him depart the Premier League.

It is believed the Gunners are tracking Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to replace Xhaka.

The north Londoners are said to have launched a £35m bid for the Portugal international.

The development comes amid reports Neves has already informed his teammates at Molineux he is keen on switching to the Emirates.

Despite Arsenal's struggles across competitions, Xhaka had an impressive campaign last season as he made 45 appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed a five-year contract to join Serie A club Roma, Football London, Football 365.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as discussion have entered its final stage.

Xhaka has had challenging times at the Emirates despite making 222 appearances for the club and the midfielder has been linked with a move several times out of London.

Source: Legit Nigeria