- Jose Mourinho's first signing as Roma manager could be Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka

- Arsenal star has reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth £17million to join the Serie A club

- The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbachn in 2012 and has spent four seasons at the Emirates

Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed a five-year contract to join Serie A club Roma, Football London, Football 365.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as discussion have entered its final stage.

Xhaka has had challenging times at the Emirates despite making 222 appearances for the club and the midfielder has been linked with a move several times out of London.

Mourinho has been a huge fan of the Switzerland international and it is understood that the Portuguese gaffer is the reason for Xhaka's intending switch to Italy.

Granit Xhaka sgrees 5-year deal to join up with Jose Mourinho At Roma. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane and Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, the Gunners are also preparing for a summer swoop for Wolves midfielder Rueben Neves as replacement for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal failed to land a trophy and qualify for Europe as Mikel Arteta will be making a major clear out and sign new players.

The Gunners finished in eighth position last season and the best they could get from the continental stage is the semi final of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that legendary Premier League manager Arsene Wenger has singled out N'Golo Kante for praise, claiming the Chelsea star is currently Europe's best all-round midfielder.

Kante has received accolades from all quarters in recent weeks, all thanks to his outstanding end to the season for the Blues.

The midfielder played a central role in Chelsea's Champions League glory on Saturday, May 29, in Porto, picking the Man of the Match award.

The Frenchman also picked the award in both legs of the competition in the semi against Real Madrid.

