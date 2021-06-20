Kenneth Omeruo revealed how he plays the fatherly role for his daughter in a post on social media

The Nigerian international who plays for Spanish side Leganes was spotted feeding his baby

The 27-year-old's future in Spain is yet to be determine after failing to gain promotion into La Liga

Kenneth Omeruo posted a sweet photo himself feeding his younger daughter Chairein on a day the world is celebrating Father's Day, Instagram.

The Super Eagles defender has never hidden his love to for his daughters since he became a father a few years ago.

And the Leganes defender showed the world that he also partakes in fatherly duties to support his wife in taking care of their child.

Omeruo is a no-nonsense aggressive defender on the pitch but the photo showed the other tender side of him using a feeding bottle to feed his daughter.

The 27-year-old was unlucky not to have helped his team gain a promotion ticket into the Spanish topflight division last season.

Kenneth Omeru celebrates Father's Day with a photo of himself feeding his baby.

Source: Instagram

Omeruo's future with Leganes is yet to be decided but the center-back has been able to make his way back into Gernot Rohr's side.

He was a major player in the heart of the Nigerian defence when the Super Eagles won the 2013 AFCON under the late Stephen Keshi.

Omeruo went on to feature for Nigeria at AFCON 2019 and the 2018 World Cup where he partnered William Troost-Ekong in defence.

Source: Legit.ng