Lionel Messi has continued to sparkle at the ongoing Copa America grabbing an assist in their 1-0 victory over Uruguay

Messi beat his marker Lucas Torriera before lifting a sensational cross to Guido Rodriguez who responded with a header

Argentina have now registered their first win at the competition after playing a 1-1 draw in their opening encounter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Argentina registered their first win at the ongoing Copa America following their 1-0 win over star-studded Uruguay following a solid team performance, Barca Blaugranes reports.

La Albaceleste began the tie on a promising note right from the first blast of the whistle and then went ahead in the 13th minute courtesy Guido Rodriguez.

And credit also goes to Lionel Messi who took on Torreira to get some space before placing a delicious cross towards Rodriguez who headed home.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with teammates. Photo: Juan Karita

Source: Getty Images

Uruguay intensified their search for an equalizer but the Argentine backline was formidable enough to repel the opposition.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani struggled during the game and they were not lethal in the second half with goalkeeper Emi Martínez having a restful match.

It would have been two-nil but Messi and the forwards did a good job keeping the ball in their half to run out the clock. The final whistle came, and Argentina are winners thanks to a very good team performance.

They now need just three points from two games to guarantee a spot in the next round, and finishing top two in the group would be crucial to avoid Brazil and/or Colombia in the Final Eight.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain star, Neymar, could end up breaking Pele's goals record for Brazil if he maintains his goalscoring form at the ongoing Copa America competition on home soil.

The 29-year-old winger was on target for the Selecao in their 4-0 triumph over Peru in the continental championship - taking his tally to two goals since the tournament started.

Alex Sandro, Richarlison, and Everton Ribeiro also got on the scores sheet as the defending champions maintain clean sheets and outright victories in their first two games.

Neymar's goal meant he has now scored 68 goals for his national team - nine goals behind all-time record set by legend Pele.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina began their quest for glory in the 2021 Copa America competition following a 1-1 draw with Chile, but Lionel Messi stole the headlines once again, Mirror reports.

The Argentine captain scored a beauty from a free-kick in their underwhelming draw to have a staggered start into the competition.

And just before kick-off of the encounter, a brilliant tribute was paid to late legend Diego Maradona who passed away on November 25, 2020.

Source: Legit Newspaper