Lionel Messi produced another magical free kick goal but Argentina failed to start their Copa America campaign with a win

QPR loanee Eduardo Vargas scored late in the game to ensure Lionel Messi’s first half strike meant the game ended in a 1-1 draw

Messi was said to have been very upset after the game as the 33-year-old is still on the chase of his first ever international title

Argentina began their quest for glory in the 2021 Copa America competition following a 1-1 draw with Chile, but Lionel Messi stole the headlines once again, Mirror reports.

The Argentine captain scored a beauty from a free-kick in their underwhelming draw to have a staggered start into the competition.

And just before kick-off of the encounter, a brilliant tribute was paid to late legend Diego Maradona who passed away on November 25, 2020.

Lionel Messi scores from free-kick vs Chile. Photo: Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona captain Messi opened the scoring just after the half hour mark with a stunning free kick when he curled the ball over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and right into the far corner.

La Albaceleste dominated the game right from the start to finish, but the paid dearly for failing to extend their lead when VAR awarded a penalty after Arturo Vidal was brought down in the area.

The Inter Milan midfielder missed his spot kick, but former QPR loanee Eduardo Vargas was quick to react, heading home to claim a point for Chile in Group A.

Messi was extremely unhappy at full time and shared several words with the officials after the game.

