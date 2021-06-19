Kamaru Usman visited him hometown in Edo state and was welcomed by the Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The Nigerian Nightmare had a non-confrontational boxing sparring session with the number two man of the state

The UFC welterweight champions recently defeated Jorge Masvidal to retain his belt and he will fight Colby Covington next

Kamaru Usman finally touched down in his state Edo as he paid a courtesy visit and was received by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Channels.

The UFC welterweight champion who hails from Auchi was well received as he continued to tour around the country since his visit from the United States.

The 33-year-old also got involved in a sparring session with Shaibu who also showed some excellent footwork like the great Muhammad Ali.

Usman who had interaction with the press promised to partner with the state government to help develop boxing.

The Nigerian Nightmare scored three knockout victories in his last four fights as the biggest was his second fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman get into sparring session with deputy Edo governor Philip Shaibu Photo @channelsyoutube

Usman has the longest consecutive wins in the welterweight division with 11 beating legendary fighter George St. Pierre's record of nine.

The Texas based fighter will take on Colby Covington for a second time in a yet to be announced date later in the year.

