Lionel Messi has less than two weeks left on his contact with Spanish giants Barcelona and he is yet to renew it

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has disclosed that the Argentine superstar is interested in remaining at the club

Laporta stated that Messi is yet to put pen on paper on a new deal but that it is obvious the captain is staying back

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made fresh comments over Lionel Messi’s contract saying the Argentine superstar wants to remain at the Camp Nou club.

Messi’s current contract with the Catalan giants will lapse at the end of June, but the 33-year-old is yet to sign a new deal.

He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City over the past months but the Barcelona chief insists the six-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to remain.

Laporta reiterated that Messi will sign new deal at the club and admitted that no official agreement has been made.

He said via Soccer Laduma:

"Leo Messi's boots will continue on the Camp Nou pitch. He wants to stay. I do not contemplate a no. It isn't easy. We'll do what we can.

"There is no need to seduce him, he is determined if there are a series of circumstances to stay.

"He is OK but he hasn't signed yet. Kun (Sergio) Aguero tells him every day: 'Sign that, we will play together'."

Laporta added that the club will still need to offload players due to their financial troubles.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman has insisted that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona despite speculation linking him out of the Camp Nou, Daily Mail, Goal reports.

The Dutch boss claimed the 33-year-old is not far away from signing a new deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

The Argentine superstar who is currently on international duty at the Copa America is in the final weeks of his contract with La Blaugrana.

Reports have claimed that Barca President Joan Laporta is waiting to sell a couple of players before Messi who is set to become a free agent can be handed a new deal.

